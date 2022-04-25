Epidemiology professor breaks down COVID-19 treatment options

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Although COVID-19 numbers seem to be slowly rising, medical officials have said that they do not expect another major spike.

They said that is due to vaccination rates, but also the COVID-19 treatments we now have available.

The FDA also announced Monday one COVID-19 pill can now be used to treat pediatric patients.

Western Mass News dug deeper and broke down the differences in these treatments.

There are two antiviral pills that fight COVID-19, as well as antibody treatments.

We are two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, still dealing with a slight increase in positive cases.

However, medical officials said that we are nowhere near where we were at the start of the pandemic. They said that is due to medical advancements, including COVID-19 treatments.

“We do have very few treatments that have actually been authorized by the FDA,” said Dr. Clinton Mathias, Professor of Pharmacology and Epidemiology at Western New England University.

He explained the differences in treatments to Western Mass News, saying there are three pills to treat COVID-19.

Remdesivir is the only fully authorized treatment by the FDA, while paxlovid and molnupiravir have emergency use authorization.

Dr. Mathias said that these pills all work to prevent hospitalization in COVID-19 patients, and they work similar to how tamiflu treats the flu.

“The pills are mostly targeting the viral replication, trying to prevent the virus from growing,” Dr. Mathias told us.

The biggest difference between the pills is that remdesivir was just approved on Monday to treat children, 28 days or older, with COVID-19.

“It’s great news that the FDA has now approved remdesivir for the pediatric population where these patients are not able to be vaccinated,” Dr. Mathias said.

There are also monoclonal antibody treatments that are used to treat COVID-19 and have emergency use authorization by the FDA.

“The antibody treatments are helping your immune system actually fight the virus,” Dr. Mathias explained. “The antibodies are specific for the virus itself, or maybe some sort of protein on the virus.”

Those treatments have proven to work really well against the new BA.2 variant.

These treatments do not work to stop the spread of COVID-19, but only to prevent hospitalization.

If you are positive for the virus, be sure to contact your primary care doctor to see what treatment would work best for you.

