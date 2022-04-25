Garth Brooks to perform 2nd live show at Gillette Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s another chance to see Garth Brooks live at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough next month! According to tour officials, Garth Brooks has added Friday, May 20th to his performance schedule.

The announcement just made early Monday afternoon in a release sent to Western Mass News.

This marks the return of live music at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots. Garth Brooks will now be live both Friday and Saturday on May 20th and May 21st respectfully.

As a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and also the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, he has sold more than 150 million records.

According to tour officials, this is the first time in 7 years Garth Brooks has returned to the Boston market. This will be his only New England stadium tour stop.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 5th at 10 a.m. (EST)

We’re told you can purchase tickets by going online: CLICK HERE or by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784. You can also go on the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device to buy tickets too.

