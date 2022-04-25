Light rain moving in Tuesday, followed by gusty breezes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Not a bad start to the week with some breaks of sun and seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s. However, some rain and cooler, blustery conditions are on the way for the remainder of the week.

High pressure remains in control tonight, keeping our weather dry through Tuesday morning. Clouds linger and temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 40s overnight.

Tuesday begins cloudy and dry for most with showers becoming more likely by the late morning and early afternoon. Breezes remain light out of the south and temperatures return to near normal with highs approaching 60 in the valley. Light rain will gradually taper off Tuesday night with most picking up a tenth of an inch or so.

Low pressure moving up the coast along a cold front Tuesday evening will keep showers going into the overnight, but rain should exit western Mass before sunrise Wednesday. This low will get “stuck” off the New England coast for a few days as an upper low drifts southward to the same location. While this low remains offshore, strong high pressure will be building into the Great Lakes region. New England will have gusty breezes to deal with Wednesday to Friday from these two systems.

As far as temperatures go, we have a cooler stretch this week thanks to the upper low lingering to our east. 50s are likely through Friday, then temperatures will start to climb over the weekend as we exit that weather pattern. After showers Tuesday, the rest of the week looks fairly dry with only a few low risks for occasional showers Wednesday. Patchy clouds will be around, but so will some sunshine.

