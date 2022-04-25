Local organist performs concert for local church’s centennial anniversary

LONGEMADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local organist Christopher Houlihan performed an organ concert Sunday afternoon to help ring in the centennial anniversary of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Longmeadow.

We spoke to Houlihan about what drew him into the pipe organ as a kid.

“I was drawn to the pipe organ when I was a kid by its size, by its sound, all the dynamics of it. And now I love it because I get to share great music written for this instrument with people in churches and concert halls and schools all over the place,” explained Houlihan.

Houlihan, who taught at Trinity College in Hartford, said he has a large support network in the Springfield area. He also told Western Mass News that he plays classical music recitals all over the world, and is touched to give back to the next generation of artists with his work.

