Man arraigned in Springfield for 2020 church arson

By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, Dushko Vulchev was arraigned remotely Monday on federal charges.

The Bulgarian national from Maine faces charges for attempting to burn down the Martin Luther King Junior Presbyterian Church back in 2020.

The 44-year-old faces up to a year minimum, and could spend up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

We will continue to follow this case closely and bring you updates as we receive them.

