Man arrested after making threats to Merriam-Webster in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials said a man has been charged with making death threats to the well-known dictionary company, Merriam-Webster.

The threats were over the dictionary entries of “girl,” “female,” and “woman.”

That man is due in federal court in Springfield as a result.

Jeremy Hanson, a 34-year-old from California, was arrested and charged with making these threats to the dictionary company based in Springfield.

These threats allegedly came through the website’s “Contact Us” form.

Federal officials said that the threats alluded to shooting and killing people, as well as bombing offices.

These threats were allegedly made due to the definitions of “girl,” “female,” and “woman.”

U.S. attorneys released one of the threats, which said in part:

“It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.”

Merriam-Webster closed down their Springfield location for five business days in response to the threats.

Investigators said their investigation revealed that Hanson had allegedly made threats to multiple other organizations and individuals.

Hanson initially appeared in court in his home state of California and is now set to appear in federal court in Springfield on Friday.

If convicted, Hanson could face up to 5 years in prison.

