MGM Springfield announces Staind concert, return of Free Music Fridays

The metal band, which was formed in Springfield, will take the stage on Sunday, September 11th at the MassMutual Center.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Don Henry
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield made a big splash with their announcement Monday morning that Aaron Lewis and Staind will return to the City of Homes for a concert this fall.

Monday morning, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley sat down with Dave Madsen for this week’s episode of Western Mass News: Getting Answers. Kelley talked about the significance of putting the spotlight on local talent here in western Massachusetts.

“We have this great opportunity to really showcase that,” Kelley told us. “We have live music four nights a week in Commonwealth, and then our ability to bring acts in, whether it’s for New Year’s Eve or for a summer series or concerts in the fall, it’s really just a great way to showcase the talent we have right outside our door.”

Kelley added that the smash hit Free Music Fridays will return beginning in June.

The big announcement came in addition to a big lineup of comedy shows that MGM is hosting this summer, including Jay Leno, Chelsea Handler, and John Mulaney.

Tickets for the Staind concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on how to purchase, you can head to MassMutual’s website.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

