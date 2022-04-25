Advertisement

Monday night Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $421 million

By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing sits at an estimated $421 million.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit in February when a $185.3 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Connecticut.

It is the game’s largest since January 5 when tickets sold in California and Wisconsin each won half of a $632.6 million jackpot.

