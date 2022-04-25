Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church honors Ukraine soldier

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow honored a soldier who has fought in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion for several months on Sunday.

Michael St. John from Feeding Hills, has just returned home to the United States to increase awareness of the needs of the Ukrainian people and military. We spoke with the soldier, who broke down what supplies are needed overseas to help aid in the fight against Russian forces.

“Medical supplies like tourniquet, Halo Seals gauze riffle sites for riffles, even donations so we can get thermal and night vision over there,” he said.

St. John also said they are looking for gas masks and filters to protect against chemical weapons. Those who collect supplies for Ukraine can reach out to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church to donate.

