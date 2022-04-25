Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren announces campaign for third senatorial term

Senator Warren said that she plans on backing President Joe Biden if he seeks re-election.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said that she will run in 2024, but this time she is not setting her eyes on the White House.

Meanwhile, she will attempt a third term in the Senate representing the Bay State.

