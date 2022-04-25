Senator Elizabeth Warren announces campaign for third senatorial term

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Elizabeth Warren said that she will run in 2024, but this time she is not setting her eyes on the White House.

Senator Warren said that she plans on backing President Joe Biden if he seeks re-election.

Meanwhile, she will attempt a third term in the Senate representing the Bay State.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.