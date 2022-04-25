Springfield Museums holds Earth Day Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Museums held their annual Earth Day Festival Sunday afternoon.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and caught up with Museum Aquarist, Daniel Augustino, who helps organize the event every year. He told Western Mass News that Sunday’s festival marks 32 years of celebrating Earth Day at the Springfield Museums. Augustino told Western Mass News that they’re excited to finally be able to host the event in person, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh it feels great to be outside, everyone’s really happy to be here, we’ve got music from Boys of the Landfill, we’ve got a lot of fun activities for families ranging from fishing activities to fun games, also, kids can build birdhouses. So it feels really good to be outside looking for a fun spring day today,” said Augustino.

Augustino told Western Mass News that the goal of Sunday’s event is to help teach the community how to maintain clean air, land, and water through their actions.

