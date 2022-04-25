St. Michael’s Cathedral holds Holy Hour for Child Abuse Prevention Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saint Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield held a Holy Hour mass Sunday afternoon in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Holy Hour also fell on Divine Mercy Sunday, which is celebrated on the first Sunday after Easter.

The goal of Sunday’s ceremony was to spread awareness and pray for the healing of the survivors and for the protection of children and all who are vulnerable.

Western Mass News stopped by the church, where we caught up with one survivor, Douglas Cole, who shared part of his story.

“It’s certainly been a long journey, but in the last few years, it’s been a most powerful journey to come back to church, I’ll be honest, there are probably folks who don’t understand why somebody who has been abused is back in church, but, where you find your faith and understanding you can do anything,” said Cole.

One message that Douglas wanted to share with fellow survivors is that you are not alone. He believes coming out as a survivor is the first step to healing.

