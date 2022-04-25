Advertisement

State Police respond to three car collision on I-91 Southbound in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police responded to I-91 Southbound near exit 4 in Springfield  Monday afternoon for a three-car accident.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, the Springfield Barracks were called to the scene around 5:26 p.m. for the report of a three-car collision.

No injuries were reported.

