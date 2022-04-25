State Police respond to three car collision on I-91 Southbound in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police responded to I-91 Southbound near exit 4 in Springfield Monday afternoon for a three-car accident.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, the Springfield Barracks were called to the scene around 5:26 p.m. for the report of a three-car collision.

No injuries were reported.

