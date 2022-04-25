Advertisement

Town by Town: April 25

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

In Springfield, local rail service has begun returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Amtrak announced that as of Monday, the Hartford line trains, which run between Springfield and New Haven, Connecticut, have been fully restored.

That means that there will be seven additional trains over the course of the week – two each weekday, one on Saturday, and four on Sunday.

Amtrak said that they are making the move in response to anticipated increased demand.

Town by town takes us to Longmeadow where the Young Professional Society held its Great Golf Escape Tournament at the Twin Hills Country Club.

The event featured a round of golf, as well as a dinner and reception with a door prize raffle.

The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield was built to exchange ideas, share common interest, and cultivate its membership to serve as the Pioneer Valley’s leaders of tomorrow.

We end town by town in Northampton where drivers will have to contend with some construction on Bridge Street.

Northampton Police told Western Mass News that Eversource is installing a new gas line.

They said the project is expected to last several weeks, and traffic officers will be on scene to assist.

