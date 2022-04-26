COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Springfield as vaccination rates slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has heard about COVID-19 cases increasing with many concerned about spread over spring break.

In mid-March, the city saw COVID-19 cases drop to 48, but the most recent data showed 250 cases in Springfield.

“This is not something that we did not anticipate because we know that the new variants are more contagious,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen-Caulton Harris. “However, people are not winding up in the hospital the same way they were earlier in the pandemic.”

Caulton-Harris told us that she is not as alarmed now as she was about past COVID-19 surges, but she is still keeping an eye on the numbers.

So is Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack. Western Mass News got answers on what he has been seeing when it comes to COVID-related hospitalizations.

“Things have crept back up, 40, 50 or so,” Dr. Keroack told us. “The interesting thing now is that patients aren’t as sick as they were back a couple of years ago, or even back in last winter.”

He broke down further who they are currently treating.

“One of the things we find, for the 50 or so folks who are in the hospital right now, over half of them are not there because of COVID,” Dr. Keroack said. “Maybe they came in to have a baby or get an operation or whatever. We screen everyone at the front door.”

This, as the city of Springfield continues to ramp up vaccination efforts. The city’s vaccination rate sits at just over 65%, whereas the state average is 76%.

Caulton-Harris told us that 200 shots were given out at a vax clinic at Bounce Trampoline Park in Springfield during school vacation week.

“The city of Springfield is having vaccination clinics across the city, really to attract our young people,” she said.

However, that has not been the case for those 16 and older.

“The vaccine clinics are not as successful as they once were,” Caulton-Harris said, “so there are people who are not showing up for the vaccine clinic in the numbers we would like.”

Caulton-Harris added that the vaccines are still happening, still moving forward, but slowly.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.