Dress For Success celebrates accomplishments of local women

Western Mass News’ own Briceyda Landaverde emceed the event.
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Annual Common Threads Dress For Success Event was held Monday evening at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place.

We stopped by and caught up with Margaret Tantillo, Executive Director of Dress For Success Massachusetts. She told us that Monday night’s event showcased women of western Massachusetts and celebrated all of their accomplishments.

“Our mission is to help women gain economic independence,” Tantillo said, “and the women we’re honoring exemplify that.”

Common Threads featured networking, dinner, and a live auction which led into a program highlighting multiple local women.

