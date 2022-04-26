Easthampton mayor signs executive order to extend outdoor dining through November

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Easthampton has signed an executive order allowing something that has become popular during the pandemic – converting public parking spaces to outdoor dining areas.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told us that she hopes this order will help downtown businesses, adding excitement to the city’s streets.

Back in 2020, the Silver Spoon was pretty much the only restaurant that expanded their dining area onto Main Street under this order when they asked the city for extra outdoor space to allow for social distancing.

The city hopes that others will take advantage this year.

“We’re really happy to offer this option to area restaurants,” Mayor LaChapelle told us. “We want to give them every single tool to really bounce back from COVID. It’s a long road, and I think businesses are taking a look at what they might change up or want to do, just given folks are a little more on their feet as far as staffing, and this might really add something to their business.”

Restaurants that wish to participate must fill out an application and come up with a logistics plan to be reviewed by the city.

Mayor LaChapelle told Western Mass News that there are still things the city has to take into account, like safety and parking needs, but she said the city is working to add even more free public parking to balance what they might lose, which will be advertised so people know where they can find parking.

If restaurants decide to take advantage of this option, they would be allowed to keep it in place through November 30th.

