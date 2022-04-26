Eversource crews respond to Hoosac Road in Conway after car strikes pole

CONWAY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Franklin County, Eversource crews were called to Hoosac Road in Conway around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Eversource officials told Western Mass News that they responded to reports of a car that struck a pole which came down, and people were trapped inside the vehicle.

They said eleven customers were without power due to the crash, however power was expected to be restored by Tuesday night.

There has been no word on the condition of the people in the car.

