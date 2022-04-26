Gov. Baker, state and federal leaders visit Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an eventful Tuesday morning in Chicopee as Governor Charlie Baker and other state leaders visited Chicopee.

Baker joined Congressman Richard Neal and other state legislators started by announcing that UMass Amherst will be opening a state-of-the-art aviation research and training facility at Westover Airport. The ribbon cutting ceremony was for the new state-funded, $4.75 million facility. It includes a flight stimulator and other features to help train people in air travel jobs and hopefully address critical staffing shortages in the air transportation industry.

“It’s going to be a great workforce asset. We have a real challenge in respect to air traffic control controllers and the next generation of air traffic controllers are going to have the opportunity to benefit from this program here,” Baker explained.

Shortly after that announcement, Baker again joined state legislators to also celebrate the reopening of the runway at the Westover Air Reserve Base.

Baker will be heading to UMass Amherst for another announcement on their campus Tuesday afternoon.

