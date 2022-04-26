Governor Baker attends ribbon cutting for new solar canopies at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker was at UMass Amherst Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of new solar canopies and battery storage units.

State officials said this type of energy storage is what helps maintain affordable energy during peak usage periods such as during the summer and winter.

“These canopies are a really effective way for campuses, especially for those for what I would describe as open parking, to store energy, charge batteries, and store energy that can be used for other purposes,” Governor Baker said.

These storage units were made possible by grants from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

