Health Tips Tuesday: sleep’s impact on abdominal fat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new randomized study at the Mayo Clinic has found that lack of sufficient sleep resulted in a nine percent increase in unhealthy abdominal fat.

Naima Covassin, cardiovascular medicine researcher at the Mayo Clinic, spoke with Western Mass News about what inspired the study, the connection between sleep deprivation and calorie intake, and what you can do to get better quality sleep.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.