Health Tips Tuesday: sleep’s impact on abdominal fat

A new randomized study at the Mayo Clinic has found that lack of sufficient sleep resulted in a nine percent increase in unhealthy abdominal fat.
By David Horwitz, Ryan Trowbridge and Livi Stanford
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new randomized study at the Mayo Clinic has found that lack of sufficient sleep resulted in a nine percent increase in unhealthy abdominal fat.

Naima Covassin, cardiovascular medicine researcher at the Mayo Clinic, spoke with Western Mass News about what inspired the study, the connection between sleep deprivation and calorie intake, and what you can do to get better quality sleep.

