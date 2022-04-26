Local motorcycle accident survivor reacts to weekend collision in Connecticut

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of motorcyclists were hit by a car over the weekend in Connecticut, seriously injuring two western Massachusetts riders.

The accident brought back bad memories for a local survivor of a similar crash in 2019 which left seven people dead in New Hampshire.

Joshua Morin told Western Mass News that multiple people reached out to him after hearing about the motorcycle accident on Sunday night involving riders at the Chicopee Moose Lodge.

He spoke with us close to three years after his near brush with death about what he would like to see to try to help prevent these accidents in the future.

“My heart broke instantly and filled with sadness knowing that people’s lives are going to be affected and most likely devastated,” Morin told us.

He survived a shocking motorcycle accident in New Hampshire in 2019 involving a truck driver from West Springfield who drove into a group of bikers, killing seven of them.

Morin spoke with Western Mass News after a similar crash on Sunday involving riders from Ludlow and Chicopee evoked instant comparisons from the community.

Ken Fish was supposed to bike alongside his friends, who are members of the Chicopee Moose Lodge Riders, on Route 171 in Woodstock, Connecticut when a car crossed the double yellow line at a high speed and struck several bikers, leaving his friends hospitalized and seriously injured.

“I was supposed to go on that ride, but I took the time off to spend with my daughter,” Fish told us.

Morin talked about the danger motorcyclists face every time they step on a bike.

“You can have all the preparations you want and you still can get injured,” he said.

Morin told Western Mass News that rides centered around nonprofits and benefits are a common theme for biker groups, including the Moose Riders. While safety is never a guarantee, it is always a point of discussion.

“Our rides usually consist of a safety brief,” Morin said. “We go off on the road and we ride staggered, very clear instructions about how to handle ourselves on the road.”

For Morin, who said he still deals with the physical and mental tolls every day, his message is simple for distracted drivers.

“Pay attention to the road, pay attention to your driving,” he said. “One slight mishap can kill somebody on a motorcycle, and if not killed, definitely change their life for the rest of their lives.”

The accident remains under investigation. Connecticut State Police have not released the identity of the driver at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.