Roderick Ireland Courthouse trial delayed as settlement talks are underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The case regarding mold and health concerns at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield has been delayed one week as extensive settlement agreement talks are underway.

Local union leader George Noel stood outside the courthouse steps with employees Monday afternoon, protesting what they believe are unsafe working conditions.

After news broke of a potential settlement agreement, he told Western Mass News that he is “cautiously optimistic” about what this could mean in eventually working towards a solution.

“Always said that we’ll stay there one day longer than this thing gets settled, and our hope is that these settlement talks bear some fruit,” Noel said.

Western Mass News spoke with George Noel after talks of a settlement agreement emerged on Monday between plaintiffs representing employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and the Massachusetts Trial Court, which would include remediation of potential “toxic cancer-causing mold” according to independent testing released in March.

“We’re open to anything that includes remediation of that courthouse, as long as it’s done safely,” Noel told us.

The issue, which has been building up for years and was finally set to go to court on Wednesday, will be delayed by one week after a joint motion filed by both parties was approved by the judge presiding over the case.

“We do have an agreement in principle that we’ve worked on extensively over a period of months,” Attorney Jeff Morneau said. “Negotiations, spent a lot of time on Friday, over the weekend, and this morning, making sure that we were in agreement in principle.”

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News:

“The agreement includes remediation and deep cleaning of the courthouse to address factors that may be negatively impacting indoor environmental quality, while permitting the courthouse to remain open to continue administering justice for the people of Hampden County.”

The local union leader added that advocating for worker safety will remain his top priority going forward.

“We saw residue and debris on peoples desks after some remediation was done. We can’t have that,” Noel said. “The court is working with brokers for some alternative sites. I found this out on Friday, so I’m hoping that this is part of the plan.”

Attorneys added that they will have until Tuesday, May 2nd, to finalize an agreement before the case is scheduled to be heard by retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Francis Spina who was appointed by the Supreme Judicial Court to serve as special master.

