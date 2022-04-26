Showers ending overnight; A stretch of blustery days on the way

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a dreary day here in western Mass with light rain and drizzle, cloudy skies and below normal temperatures.

Light rain and showers continue this evening and tonight as a cold front and area of low pressure swing through New England. Showers will be gradually tapering off overnight and should be at an end as the sun comes up Wednesday morning. Expect low clouds and areas of fog overnight with lows in the 40s. Rain totals end up close to a quarter inch for many.

Low pressure moves out fast Wednesday morning, so early overcast will give way to partly cloudy skies in the morning. Wind will also be increasing out of the west-northwest behind the storm and gusts may approach 20-30mph in the afternoon. Some patchy clouds return Wednesday afternoon and a spot shower or sprinkle is possible, especially in the hills. It will be a seasonably cool day as an upper low passes to our northeast.

An upper low and surface low will linger off the New England coast through the end of the week, keeping our weather cooler than normal and blustery. Gusty northwest breezes persist Thursday and Friday with occasional gusts to 20-35mph. We remain breezy Saturday, but much less compared to the days prior. Dry weather will also persist with good sunshine Friday, then more clouds Saturday.

A warming trend finally kicks back into gear starting Sunday and temperatures may take a run at 70 Monday. However, our next weather maker looks to approach Tuesday with more clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

