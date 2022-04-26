Town by Town: April 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

One Springfield business is looking for some new employees.

The Stavros Center for Independent Living will be holding an in-person hiring event Wednesday at their Springfield office located at 227 Berkshire Avenue.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials said people living with disabilities are urged to apply.

In Longmeadow, a fundraiser is currently underway for the Longmeadow High School girls’ softball team.

The squad teamed up with Riggio’s Pizza on Tuesday.

10% of all carryout or delivery orders until 8 p.m. Tuesday night will be donated to support the Lancers.

The fundraiser began at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Town by town also took us to Holyoke where auto dealer Gary Rome spent the day raising money to support student programs and scholarships at Holyoke Community College.

It is the second annual Together HCC: Drive To Change Lives.

Donations can be made through the HCC website.

Gary Rome said that once 300 donors make a gift to the campaign, he will donate $5,000.

On top of that, Rome will give another $250 for every gift from a new donor.

