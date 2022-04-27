Attorneys for motorcyclists injured in weekend crash seeking justice for clients

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A motorcycle crash in Connecticut over the weekend sent four riders to the hospital, including two from western Massachusetts.

Wednesday night, we heard from the attorneys representing all five bikers who have extensive background in handling these types of cases.

Attorney John Haymond told Western Mass News that, as a motorcycle rider, he has a special interest in these cases, and now, after a near-fatal accident on Sunday, his team is committed to seeking justice for their clients.

“One thing I can assure you that the motorcyclists were clearly, unequivocally not at fault,” Haymond said.

On Sunday night, motorcyclists from the Chicopee and Thompsonville, Connecticut Moose Lodges were on their way home from Rhode Island when, on Route 171 in Woodstock, Connecticut, a car traveling in the opposite direction crossed the double yellow line at a high speed and crashed into five of the bikes.

“It was especially difficult for me to hear because I’m very close to the Moose Riders both in Connecticut and Massachusetts,” Haymond told us.

John Haymond and Chris Murray of the Haymond Law Firm represent all five bike riders who were hospitalized, including Kenny Francis of Chicopee and another Moose Rider from Ludlow.

The attorneys, who are also avid motorcyclists, told Western Mass News that this will be their third time handling a catastrophic accident in the last five years, including the 2019 New Hampshire crash which claimed the lives of seven riders. A West Springfield man was charged with driving under the influence, but Haymond told us that was not a factor on Sunday.

“We know that the police officer did not feel that there was any alcohol involved,” Haymond said.

They also offered some perspective on their own riding experiences.

“You’re looking at least 150 yards down the road at all times, anticipating problems,” Haymond said, “but you can’t anticipate a vehicle coming into your lane of traffic.”

Haymond told Western Mass News he is conducting his own investigation and performing an asset check on the at-fault driver.

“From our perspective, we’re not doctors, so the only thing that we can do is try to make our clients whole financially,” Haymond said.

We asked staff attorney Chris Murray what the ideal ending would be in the case.

“I don’t think there’s ever an ideal situation because money is great, but it can never give you back your health and that’s the most important thing,” Murray said.

We reached out to Connecticut State Police Wednesday for updates. They told us the investigation is still ongoing.

