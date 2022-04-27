Chicopee restaurant working to rebuild after February fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee restaurant is hoping to reopen its doors after being forced to close down when the building caught on fire two months ago.

“It was kind of surreal, kind of in shock,” said George Dulchinos, owner of Chino’s Pizzeria and Grille.

After closing up Chino’s on the night of February 27, Dulchinos got a call from his landlord that smoke was pouring out of his restaurant.

“I was kind of in panic mode on the way down here and by the time I pulled in, I could see that it was just a total destruction. Obviously, we were going to have a long road back at that point,” Dulchinos added.

An electrical outlet had caught fire in the kitchen and completely destroyed the inside of this beloved Chicopee restaurant, which has been faced with challenges since opening.

“We started October 2019…We opened and then COVID hit and then we got back on our feet quickly and things were starting to look good and then this,” Dulchinos explained.

Although only in business for a short time, hundreds of community members took to Facebook and shared their support on this post, especially as the future of Chino’s seemed uncertain following the fire.

However, Dulchinos told Western Mass News they do in fact plan to rebuild and is thankful for all the encouraging words.

“We were not sure. We just knew it was going to be a long road back, but the goal was always to rebuild and get back and get the store back open,” Dulchinos said.

As soon as they get the go-ahead from insurance to start rebuilding, Chino’s will once again open its doors for their many local customers.

“We have had obviously some good customers over the past couple of years, so hopefully we can get them back when we open,” Dulchinos added.

The owner told us they are hoping to begin reconstruction in about a month.

