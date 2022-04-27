Windy and Unseasonably Chilly Through the End of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a mainly dry and windy day across western Mass with good sunshine at times in the valley and occasional showers in the hills and Berkshires.

Gusty breezes continue this evening and overnight, but will back down a bit from the afternoon peak gusts. Northwest wind should stay around 10 mph with gusts occasionally over 20mph after midnight. Colder air continues to build as an upper low moves offshore and temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Thursday morning!

Thursday begins cold and breezy with good sunshine, then scattered to patchy clouds return along with stronger wind gusts. Northwest wind will again gust to 20-35mph throughout the day and temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s in the hills to low 50s in the valley! With surface high pressure building to our west, very dry air will take over. This, plus gusty wind gives western Mass an enhanced fire danger through Friday.

Low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west will continue to give us gusty northwest breezes and dry weather through Friday. Friday wind gusts may again get to 30mph at times, but we are expecting a bit more sunshine. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the 50s.

Gusty wind and unseasonably chilly weather begins to subside this weekend. We remain breezy and cool Saturday, but a noticeable improvement over the end of the week’s weather. By Sunday, breezes are back to normal with abundant sunshine and highs may approach 70 in spots!

Our next weather maker will be on the way for early next week. While details are still fuzzy this far out, a few fronts will come through with shower chances, especially Tuesday. Unsettled weather continues through midweek with temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

