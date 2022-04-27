Former Chicopee school superintendent due in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark is set to arraigned in federal court.

Clark was indicted last week by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false claims in a federal investigation.

Last Friday, Clark was relieved of her duties as superintendent, but this all began three weeks ago when the 51-year-old was arrested at her home in Belchertown.

In November 2021, a Chicopee police chief candidate began receiving threatening messages from unknown cell phone numbers causing him to withdraw his application. In early December, the search for a new police chief was paused after authorities learned blackmail was involved.

According to court documents, shortly after Clark lied to federal investigators claiming she was receiving threatening messages as well when she was the sender.

On February 7, investigators said Clark denied having downloaded a mobile app used to purchased fake numbers. Then on April 6, she was arrested at her home. Two days later, she appeared at U.S. District Court in Springfield with her attorney, Jared Olanoff, where she publicly denied all allegations against her.

“At this point, that’s all they are. They’re merely allegations. Absolutely nothing has been proven whatsoever. We have not seen any evidence of any kind of wrongdoing whatsoever,” Olanoff explained.

Clark worked in the public school system for nearly three decades. She was originally placed on paid administrative leave, but as of Friday, Albin Morton is now serving as acting superintendent.

Clark is facing up to five years in prison for each false claim, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted. Her arraignment is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

