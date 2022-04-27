Advertisement

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Pittsfield murder

By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in New York have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the December murder of Reymon Delacruz-Batista in Pittsfield.

Delacruz-batista’s body was found on December 4 by hunters. Officials said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Since the discovery, police have arrested four people, including most recently 40-year-old Anthony Robertson. He is charged with murder, kidnapping, and gun charges,

The other three suspects are being held without the right to bail on the same charges.

Robertson is waiting to be transferred to Massachusetts to be arraigned.

