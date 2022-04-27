Girl rescued from Ukraine adjusting to life, school in Franklin County

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local father David Korpiewski traveled to Europe last month to get his daughter, Mary, out of the war-torn country of Ukraine with the help of her daughter’s mother, Iryna.

Now, David and Mary are in western Massachusetts where she has been attending school and getting to spend time with family.

A Ukranian flag proudly flies outside of the house of David Korpiewski in Millers Falls, but he has personal ties to the country. Western Mass News first introduced you to Korpiewski when he was in Poland after he and his daughter’s mother, Iryna, successfully got their child, Mary, out of Ukraine last month.

“Everything here is different than Ukraine, even the light switches are different you know and the food is different and there’s so much that’s different, so for her, it’s like being on an adventure,” Korpiewski said.

Korpiewski said the last time he saw Mary in person was 2019, pre-pandemic, and now plans to have Mary for at least a year. He is happy to be reunited with his daughter and that she gets to spend quality time with him and his other children.

“Mary is very artistic. so she likes to draw things and Gracie, my other daughter, she likes to also to draw things, so they do or together, but the thing that really bonds the kids together is they play Catopoly, which is the cat version of Monopoly, so they’re always playing the board games at night it actually helps Mary talk,” Korpiewski explained.

Mary is attending Montague schools, where she is continuing to learn English five days a week with the help of a teacher at the school from Ukraine.

“I am very proud of Mary. I’m very happy that she learned English so fast,” Korpiewski added.

Mary’s mother, Iryna, is currently safe in Poland. However, Korpiewski said the chances of her coming to the United States to reunite their family, seem slim.

“The biggest challenge to bring Iryna here is the fact that there’s not a lot of visa options, tourist visas predicated upon the fact that you need to have something to return to, but because she’s a refugee in Poland and there’s nothing to return to,” Korpiewski noted.

Although Mary likes America, she told us she misses her family back home.

“Talk to my mom every day, my mom said she is good,” Mary said.

[Reporter: Do you miss her?]

“Yes…Call your grandmother, your grandfather, mother, and say if you, if you very, very love them, my grandmother, grandfather, and mother are stuck in Ukraine and Poland. This is very, very bad for me,” Mary added.

Korpiewski said he and his family continue to support Ukrainians from western Massachusetts and encourages others to get involved. He has curated a wish list on Amazon of supplies needed in Ukraine.

