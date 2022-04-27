Advertisement

Man wanted for assault and kidnapping of ex-girlfriends arrested in Springfield

MSP Items Seized
MSP Items Seized(Massachusetts State Police)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, a joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the capture of a suspect wanted for assaulting and raping an ex-girlfriend and for kidnapping and assaulting a second ex-girlfriend.

Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 24-year-old Neftali Marcial Tuesday morning.

Following the suspect’s arrest, law enforcement executed a search warrant at 39 Genesee Street in Springfield, which is where the suspect was found.

Officials seized two guns, ammunition, and a large quantity of heroin.

Marcial faces several charges relating to firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

