New proposal could require higher MCAS scores for students to graduate high school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wants to require higher MCAS scores for students to graduate from high school. If approved, the changes would begin for the class of current eighth graders.

“It shows how out of touch with reality they are with what students need coming out of the pandemic,” said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy.

She criticized both Governor Charlie Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley for a proposal to increase MCAS scores required to graduate from high school in the Bay State.

Currently, high school students need a 472 in English language arts, 486 in math, and 220 in science to be proficient.

Under the proposal, students would need scores of 486 in English language arts and math, plus a 470 in science on a new scoring scale.

With these new proposed testing requirements, we wanted to get answers on how parents feel who have kids in middle school.

“I think it’s kind of tough on the kids, especially with what happened with the pandemic and everything,” said Eddy Garcia of Springfield. “You know, how they’re supposed to catch up to where they were before.”

DESE’s proposal also stated that if students get at least a 470 in English and math, they would be partially meeting expectations and would have to complete an educational proficiency plan in order to graduate.

“So now, that puts more pressure on the kids, because now, what’s that going to do to their self-esteem?” Garcia said.

State Senator Adam Gomez disagreed with the proposal. He told Western Mass News that he plans to fight it as much as he can.

“There’s been problematic issues, specifically when it comes to standardized testing within communities of color, and obviously, there’s been even conversations of ending the MCAS,” Senator Gomez said.

As of now, nothing has changed with state testing. This is a proposal that is going out for public comment. If approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, it would first impact the graduating class of 2026.

