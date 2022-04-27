No jail time for two former Springfield officers convicted in Nathan Bill’s brawl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The sentencing for two former Springfield police officers convicted in an off-duty brawl outside a Springfield bar back in 2015 took place Wednesday morning.

The judge ruled that both Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero will not serve any jail time, so long as they don’t violate their probation terms.

Billingsley was sentenced to one year in the house of corrections, suspended for two years of probation. Cicero has the same terms with a nine-month sentence. This means the two former police officers will not serve jail time if they do not violate the conditions of their parole.

These two men were convicted of assault and battery in a trial with two other former police officers. This was related to a brawl that took place outside Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield, while the men were off duty.

Both Cicero and Billinglsey’s wives gave emotional statements inside the courtroom, asking for the judge to consider their children.

“We know that he made a mistake seven years ago. He is remorseful. I’ve seen it, I know that, and I’ve lived it with him, but I would like you to try and see him through the eyes of my children,” said Cicero’s wife.

There are still other charges pending for conspiracy to commit a crime for multiple people allegedly involved in that incident seven years ago. That is still an ongoing investigation.

