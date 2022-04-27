One person arrested following Holyoke fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest in connection with a weekend fire in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 27-29 Cabot Street Sunday night after people in the area saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from the vacant apartment building, above the entrance to 29 Cabot Street. Heavy fire was also seen on the rear porches.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Fire Services said that a suspect was arrested on a charge of burning a building in connection with the fire. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being held on $50,000 bail.

