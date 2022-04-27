Advertisement

One person arrested following Holyoke fire

Crews were called to 27-29 Cabot Street in Holyoke on April 24, 2022.
Crews were called to 27-29 Cabot Street in Holyoke on April 24, 2022.(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest in connection with a weekend fire in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 27-29 Cabot Street Sunday night after people in the area saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from the vacant apartment building, above the entrance to 29 Cabot Street. Heavy fire was also seen on the rear porches.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, the state’s Department of Fire Services said that a suspect was arrested on a charge of burning a building in connection with the fire. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being held on $50,000 bail.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Head-on crash on Route 91 in Holyoke
Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Holyoke
Members of the Chicopee and Thompsonville Moose Riders joined together to speak with Western...
Motorcyclists calling for increased road safety after fellow riders hospitalized
MSP Items Seized
Man wanted for assault and kidnapping of ex-girlfriends arrested in Springfield
Members of the Chicopee and Thompsonville Moose Riders joined together to speak with Western...
Motorcyclists calling for increased road safety after fellow riders hospitalized