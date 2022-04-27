Advertisement

Rep. Jim McGovern chosen as featured speaker for UMass commencement

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., makes opening remarks as House Select...
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., makes opening remarks as House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection seeks contempt of Congress charges against former President Donald Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Hugh Zeitlin
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Jim McGovern is set to be the featured speaker at the undergraduate commencement ceremony at UMass Amherst next month.

McGovern will address the crowd of an estimated 20,000 people.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said the congressman was chosen due to his work for human rights and his advocacy for residents of Massachusetts.

Undergraduate commencement is scheduled for May 13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

