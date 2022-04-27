Rep. Jim McGovern chosen as featured speaker for UMass commencement

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Jim McGovern is set to be the featured speaker at the undergraduate commencement ceremony at UMass Amherst next month.

McGovern will address the crowd of an estimated 20,000 people.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said the congressman was chosen due to his work for human rights and his advocacy for residents of Massachusetts.

Undergraduate commencement is scheduled for May 13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

