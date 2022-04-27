Springfield Mayor, Police Board member react to Nathan Bill’s brawl ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former Springfield Police officers convicted of assault in an off-duty brawl back in 2015 will not serve time in jail.

Their emotional sentencing hearing played out Wednesday morning as the city began a new way of investigating cases involving police officers.

A judge ruled that Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero will not serve any time in prison, as long as they do not violate the rules of their probation.

A courtroom full of people anxiously waited to learn the fate of two now-former Springfield Police officers, Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero.

They were found guilty of assault and battery by a jury for their actions in an off-duty brawl outside the Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield that left four men seriously injured.

Judge Mark Mason ruled that the two would not spend time behind bars, so long as they do not violate their probation.

“Their absence of any prior record, their experience, their age, and their family ties which are significant, suggest to me that these cases, as to say for these two individuals, these cases are ones in which a period of incarceration is not called for,” Judge Mason said.

He sentenced Billingsley to a 1 year suspended sentence, and Cicero to a 9 month suspended sentence.

There were three other now former officers facing charges. Two were found not guilty by that same jury: Jameson Williams, and Anthony Cicero. Jose Diaz is set to face trial for his alleged actions in the fight next week.

This incident from 2015 shed a negative light on the Springfield Police Department. Just recently, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an agreement with the city after an ongoing federal investigation into the department.

That investigation resulted in a consent decree, aimed at better oversight of the Springfield Police Department, being filed in federal court.

Also recently implemented was a Springfield Board of Police Commissioners that now oversees the department.

Norman Roldan sits on that board, and he said that they are working to prevent any future incidents like this one.

“As we go forward, we’re looking to look at things like those that happened with Nathan Bill’s to make corrections to the police department,” Roldan said.

He told Western Mass News that there are a lot of great men and women on the city’s force, but in the future, he hopes those officers that are off duty are held to a higher standard.

“I would hope that’s something they get trained on, as we go forward,” Roldan said. “As citizens of the city, they have to also understand that their positions are held highly.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement to Western Mass News that read, quote:

“The court has spoken. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I will continue to focus on the many initiatives, reforms, and programs that we have implemented in order to continue moving our police department forward.”

As part of their probation terms, the judge told Billingsley and Cicero that they are not to go near Nathan Bill’s Bar or the victims involved.

