Town by Town: Apr. 27

Holyoke Community College held an open today for its Western Mass. CORE Program. This program was founded by HCC faculty and is aimed at keeping education options open for those impacted by the criminal legal system.

HCC’s CORE provides support through enrollement and financial aid processes, on-campus community, academic and career advising, and referrals to other services.

In Longmeadow, the Sounds of Reading music literacy program was held at the Storrs Library Wednesday morning. This music based early literacy program brings music and sounds into books for young children.

Organizers use instruments, chanting, and body percussion to engage kids and their families into reading.

In Springfeld, the city’s Department of Public Works’ free compost pile is officially open for city residents.

Compost is available at the parking lot at Smead Arena on Roosevelt Avenue.

We are told the pile will be replenished every couple weeks by DPW staff as materials are available.

