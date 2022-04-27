Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Holyoke

Head-on crash on Route 91 in Holyoke
Head-on crash on Route 91 in Holyoke(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the head-on crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 91 near exit 15A Northbound.

Officials say a driver went up the exit ramp the wrong way, causing the crash. They add that firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants of the vehicle.

No word on the seriousness of injuries.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Members of the Chicopee and Thompsonville Moose Riders joined together to speak with Western...
Motorcyclists calling for increased road safety after fellow riders hospitalized
MSP Items Seized
Man wanted for assault and kidnapping of ex-girlfriends arrested in Springfield
Members of the Chicopee and Thompsonville Moose Riders joined together to speak with Western...
Motorcyclists calling for increased road safety after fellow riders hospitalized
In mid-March, the city saw COVID-19 cases drop to 48, but the most recent data showed 250 cases...
COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Springfield as vaccination rates slow down