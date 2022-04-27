Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the head-on crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 91 near exit 15A Northbound.

Officials say a driver went up the exit ramp the wrong way, causing the crash. They add that firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants of the vehicle.

No word on the seriousness of injuries.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.