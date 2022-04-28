Amazon offering prescription service

InvestigateTV - Amazon is one of the top retailers in the world and last year, it launched an option for prescription medications. As with any new service, there are always questions about how it works and if you can save money.

Kyle James with the website ratherbeshopping.com did a little price comparison to see if it’s worth it. He called around for the price of some popular brand name drugs at some big-name pharmacies and he found that most of the prices were all in the same range, but Amazon Pharmacy did have an edge on generic drug prices.

“I found them to be very comparable to Costco, so if you get your drugs from Costco and you don’t want to go in or you don’t want to renew your membership, Amazon Pharmacy has some potential,” James noted.

How does it work? Much like an online pharmacy through the mail, if you have a Prime membership, you get prime pricing.

James said Amazon Pharmacy accepts most healthcare and he looked at what you do if your child is sick and you need an antibiotic the same day and don’t want to wait for it arrive in the mail. He said Amazon gives you a Prime pricing card.

“So it tells you what this drug is going to cost down at CVS or down at a Walmart and you can actually take this little card, this Amazon Prime pricing card into any pharmacy that you want and you’re going to get that price,” James noted.

When you sign-up, Amazon will look up your insurance info and let you know in an email if Amazon pharmacy is covered by your plan and if you don’t have health insurance or a good prescription drug plan, you can still get Prime pricing.

