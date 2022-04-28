Bluey coming to Boston in 2023

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Heelers are coming to Boston!

The Boch Center said Thursday that Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show will be coming to the Wang Theater on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, 2023. Performances are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Show producers added that the show will be a “brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series” and feature “brilliantly created puppets” including Bluey, Bandit, Biscuit, and Chilli.

The show will also be based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music from Bluey composer Joff Bush.

No ticket on-sale date has been released for the Boston performances, though the Boch Center noted that a presale code will be available soon.

