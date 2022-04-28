Blustery & Cool To End the Week; Getting Nice This Weekend!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Windy and unseasonably chilly weather today across southern New England! Temperatures this afternoon only made it into the upper 40s and low 50s – about 10-15 degrees below normal for late April. Wind gusts hit around 40mph at Barnes and a few other locations, adding an extra chill!

Wind gusts weaken this evening after sunset and more so after midnight. Breezes may drop back to 5-10mph for a few hours, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by sunrise Friday. Skies remain mostly clear overnight.

Wind gusts will be a bit lighter Friday, but still expect a north-northwest wind at 10-20mph and gusts to 30. Skies are looking mostly sunny to end the week thanks to high pressure advancing in our direction. It will be a very dry day with low relative humidity, so an enhanced fire danger is expected again. Temperatures warm into the 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.

Low pressure off the New England coast has been the culprit in our blustery, chilly weather these last few days. This system will finally be moving farther east over the weekend, bringing a nice change to our weather. Still breezy at times Saturday, but dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should end up around 60 to end April.

Sunday is shaping up to be a top 10 weather day with full sunshine, light breezes, dry air, and highs around 70!

Next week we stay seasonable and mild, however more unsettled. More clouds are on tap Monday with a low risk for a spot shower, then shower chances return sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Despite the wet weather, temperatures may return to near 70 Tuesday to Thursday.

