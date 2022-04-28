Community gathers support for injured motorcyclists

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious motorcycle crash in Connecticut over the weekend sent five riders to the hospital, including two from western Mass. We’re checking in on how the riders are doing and looking at what lies ahead.

“Please, please, please keep our riders in mind and in your thoughts and prayers. They have a long road in front of them and we’re all wishing them the best in our thoughts and prayers,” said a Moose Riders member.

Two seriously injured men continue to face an uphill battle as they recover from a serious motorcycle accident.

It happened on Sunday, as 19 members of the Chicopee and Thompsonville, Conn. Moose Riders were on their way back from a dinner trip to Rhode Island. While on Route 171 in Woodstock, Conn., a car traveling the opposite direction crossed over the double yellow line traveling at a high speed and crashing into five of the riders.

“One thing I can assure you, that the motorcyclists were clearly, unequivocally not at fault. They were operating their motorcycles in a staggered fashion. That’s the appropriate manner to operate motorcycles,” said John Haymond, president of the Haymond Law Firm.

The driver of the car has been identified as 54-year-old Robert Thivierge of Danielson, Conn. Western Mass News caught up with attorneys from the Haymond Law Firm, who are motorcycle riders themselves. They told Western Mass News that they’re committed to getting justice for their clients.

“When it comes to litigating cases like this and advocating on behalf of our clients, we can do that from a rider’s perspective,” said Chris Murray, staff attorney for Haymond Law Firm.

A fellow rider and friend, Ken Fish, has set up a bank account at Key Bank in Ludlow for the two men who are most severely hurt. He told Western Mass News that anyone who wishes to donate can walk in and tell them the money is for Baldwin Auto Repair, benefit of John and Ken. He said anything is appreciated and funds raised will go toward medical expenses, aftercare and anything else the two may need.

Looking ahead, the Moose Riders are holding a blessing of the bikes on Sunday from 10a.m. - 4p.m. at the Chicopee Moose Lodge, encouraging members of people to come out and join them.

“If people really want to know what the riding community’s about, they’re welcome to come join us on Sunday,” said Kirk Glidden, vice president of the Chicopee Moose Riders.

The accident remains under investigation by Conn. State Police and no arrests have yet been made.

