Crews battle fire at Palmer mill building

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have been able to put out a fire at a Thorndike building.

Palmer firefighters were called to a mill building on Church Street around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a wind-driven fire coming from the building’s back corner.

The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators determined that the fire was caused by renovations taking place at the building.

No injuries were reported.

