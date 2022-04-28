Crews respond to rollover accident on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a three-car accident on Union Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. and saw three cars on scene with one car rolled over onto its roof.

According to a Springfield Police officer, no one was injured.

The scene was cleared just before 10:30 p.m.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for further information and is awaiting their response at this time. We will provide an update when the information becomes available.

Rollover accident on Union Street (Western Mass News photo)

