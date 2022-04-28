Advertisement

Driver arrested on OUI charges after Grattan St. crash in Chicopee

Telephone pole down on Grattan St.
Telephone pole down on Grattan St.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was arrested after a crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Grattan Street just after 3 a.m. when a driver crashed into a telephone pole. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell Western Mass News the driver was arrested on OUI charges.

The road is currently closed from Dallaire Avenue to McKinstry Avenue while Verizon works to repair the pole.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

