End of school year events to look like they did pre-pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Prom, high school graduation, and college commencement is right around the corner and Prom, high school graduation, and college commencement is right around the corner and this could be the first time in three years that students get to experience those events to the fullest like pre-pandemic times.

“Coming off my freshman year when everything was normal and then complete chaos for the next two years. I’m glad everything looks like it’s starting to get back to normal,” said AIC senior Ethan Teixeria.

Teixeria is happy that his senior year is ending like his freshman year did as if it were pre-pandemic times. He is a graduating senior at American International College in Springfield and he will move his tassel at the MassMutual Center with all his classmates.

“We’re really excited. We’ve had virtual commencement ceremonies for the past few years, so May 7, we’re all getting together. We’ve having our graduate students and our undergraduate students all down at the MassMutual Center at the same time,” said Matt Scott, vice president for student affairs at AIC.

AIC still has some graduation restrictions at the MassMutual Center. If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask, but if you’re not fully vaccinated, you must mask up.

“We’re essentially aligning the policies down there. Even though it’s off-campus, we’re aligning them with what our policies are on-campus,” Scott added.

Since 2020, AIC has had virtual ceremonies and smaller group commencement ceremonies. This is the first time since 2019 students will all be in the same room graduating together.

We checked in with UMass Amherst and found out they will have no graduation restrictions. For Springfield Public School seniors, graduation will be like it was before COVID-19 restrictions came into play as long as cases don’t become an issue again.

“We’ve always had the graduations. First, we were virtual, then we were outdoors, but this year, we’re back at Symphony Hall,” said Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan.

We’re told prom is also proceeding as normal in Springfield this year.

