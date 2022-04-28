Getting Answers: Springfield courthouse mold

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the story at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield after independent testing found cancerous mold in the building last month.

Employees at the courthouse filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Trial Court in the state’s Supreme Judicial Court. That lawsuit has been delayed a week as extensive settlement talks are now underway.

We’re digging deeper and taking a closer look at the five employees who died from ALS after working inside the same area of the courthouse. What remains unresolved is whether there a link between toxic mold and ALS.

The recent findings of toxic mold inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse sparked conversations across the state and perhaps one of the most shocking factors is the number of employees diagnosed with ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, who all worked in the same part of the courthouse.

“Whether or not this is coincidental, it should be examined,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

ALS is a disorder of the nervous system that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. It starts with partial paralysis, then full paralysis and typically results in a breathing failure death in about three to five years of the diagnosis and there is no known cure.

“It typically affects something like three or four, maybe five people per hundred thousand,” said Dr. Robert Brown, a neurology professor at UMass Chan Medical School.

Brown said in order to determine just how significant the coincidence is, you have to look at the denominator, so five deaths out of how many people? We weren’t able to narrow down how many people have worked in the office in question over the past 20 years after reaching out to numerous officials in the courthouse, but we did learn there are about 500 people who work inside the courthouse on any given day and even with that information, Brown said five is a shocking number.

“Even if it’s a fairly large number, that does seem like a high number of ALS cases particularly because, as I understand it, some of those individuals had been in the same chambers,” Brown added.

Three of the people who died are judges who used the same lobby. Judge Alphonese Turcotte died of ALS in 2003, Judge Robert Kumor Jr. died in 2013, and Judge William Boyle died in 2019. Another employee had an office right above the judge’s lobby and the fifth employee worked in another part of the building. Both passed away with ALS.

Neal grew up with Boyle and knew Kumor well too.

“I knew them very well from my earliest days in politics. They were both individuals who were extraordinary in their personal lives, as well as in their professional achievements. I think we’re all pretty lucky to have had those two sitting on the bench,” Neal explained.

He remembers watching his two close friends slowly lose all of their functions because of the disease.

“I watched almost the daily decline of the dreadful disease. It’s very human and trying to give perspective to it is very important,” Neal noted.

Neal believes both judges would’ve continued their work for the community for much longer if it wasn’t for the terminal diagnosis.

“I think the retirement was expedited by the diagnosis and the disease settling in,” Neal added.

Former Judge John Payne knew both Boyle and Kumor and was very close friends with Boyle for more than 35 years. Like Neal, he struggled watching his friends suffer from this terminal illness.

“It was something very difficult to watch. Two very vibrant people, intelligent and engaged individuals, who loved their jobs, suffer the difficulties that condition brings upon them,” Payne said.

He said hearing that five people were diagnosed with ALS caused him to worry about his own safety as he worked inside the courthouse on and off for 20 years, but most important, he’s concerned about past colleagues who still work inside the building.

“I think it’s the people who have underlying health issues and respiratory problems. They are the ones who have really suffered and obviously those who have been diagnosed and passed away because of ALS,” Payne noted.

Both Payne and Neal want to see the building investigated by professionals to learn if science has an answer for why there are so many ALS cases in the courthouse, but in the meantime, we went looking for answers.

We sent numerous requests for interviews to ALS researchers at Harvard, Mass. General, the University of Michigan, and the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins, but not one of those institutions granted us an interview. We then reached out to Brown, who researches the possible causes and treatments of ALS. This wasn’t the first time he’s heard about it. He said it has sparked conversation among colleagues.

“It does seem like a large number for a confined small working area,” Brown added.

He said there’s no science right now that confirms that fungi, like mold, is directly linked to causing ALS. However, he explains there’s still much we don’t know about the disease.

“About 10 percent of cases are caused by genetic defects, so the question is what are the other 90 percent? One presumption is either that is some kind of exposure to an environmental toxin, which could be a fungus, could be a bacterium, could be a metal, could be a pesticide, or that plus a combination of many gene defects, so we don’t know what that other 90 percent is caused by,” Brown said.

Although Brown can’t confirm that mold directly causes ALS, he said more research needs to be done and this case of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse could be the key to learn more.

“When a large cluster occurs in a confined region, one has to think carefully about the hypothesis that there is some common cause,” Brown said.

Not just for the sake of the families who lost loved ones, but for the medical field to understand why these sporadic cases of ALS occur.

“If one can understand any one of these so-called clusters, that might be a keyhole through which you can understand all sporadic ALS,” Brown explained.

