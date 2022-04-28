Northampton pair form ‘goatscaping’ business to help clear yard debris, brush

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Northampton residents are renting out goats to help people across western Massachusetts clear out brush built up over the winter months. With summer swiftly approaching, they are using the goats as a fun, ecofriendly way to clean up yards across the area.

Shortly after purchasing a few goats to clean up the brush in their own yard, Meg McCutcheon and Jeb Johansmeyer started their own company MJ Goatscaping. They told Western Mass News that after seeing several social media posts from the community wishing for more goatscaping in the area, the Northampton natives decided to give it a try and that’s how they’re pets became employees.

“We already saw how well they did, so we just put out a feeler post and then it just grew from there,” Johansmeyer said.

Johansmeyer told Western Mass News that goatscaping leaves no carbon footprint compared to big machinery like lawn mowers and when their finished, the goats leave the ground fertilized.

“You’re not burning the fuels or anything and you’re not letting the emissions out into the air,” Johansmeyer explained.

We stopped by a home in Easthampton where the goats were hard at work playing with the family while cleaning up the yard.

“It’s just a great service if anybody wanted to try it, it’s great for the kids. Like I said, they did a great job with my area,” said Mark Blake of Easthampton.

McCutcheon said the goats eat anything from dead leaves, bushes, weeds, and even poison ivy.

“So when they’re home with us, we feed them hay and grain, but here they get to actually like forage and do what they’re really basically supposed to do,” McCutcheon added.

The goats are rented out by the week and can stay on site as long as desired.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.