Springfield Jewish community gathers to remember Holocaust victims on Yom HaShoah

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Nate Gagne
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The greater Springfield Jewish community gathered at Sinai Temple Wednesday night to remember the victims and survivors of the Holocaust in observance of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The name Yom HaShoah comes from the Hebrew word “shoah” which means “utter destruction.”

Around the world, candles were lit for victims of the Holocaust and stories were shared so that no one will forget the events of nearly 80 years ago.

“We never want to forget the six million lives that were lost,” said Rabbi Jeremy Master. “It is an important test for us just as we remember loved ones, family members who have died, and we remember in Judaism on the anniversary of their passing.”

The remembrance event featured songs and stories, as well as a memorial service and a candle lighting ceremony.

